In just 7 hours, this explosive British series is a hit on Netflix

Immerse yourself in the world of British crime with this exciting new Netflix series created by a well-known director. It is the most viewed series at the moment on the streaming platform.

What are we watching on Netflix right now? Since March 7, the streaming platform has been offering a new explosive and offbeat action series, which will appeal to fans of British humor and keep fans of thrillers in the British crime scene in suspense. All created by an internationally recognized director. It is also in the top 1 of the most viewed series of the moment around the world, and particularly in France where it has been in first place among programs since its release, ahead of Furies and Avatar.

The Gentlemen is a spin-off of the film of the same name, released in 2020, praised by the press and the public. Like the feature film, the series takes place in the world of British crime and drug sales. More specifically, we follow the character of Eddie Horniman, who inherits his father's mansion and estate upon his death. To his great surprise, since his older brother was ousted for his benefit. However, he will discover that the aristocratic property is home to a huge cannabis trafficking empire. Despite himself, Eddie and his family find themselves immersed in the world of organized crime. But Eddie will gradually develop a taste for this dangerous world.

These are familiar faces who populate the cast of the series The Gentlemen. Starting with Theo James (Divergent, The White Lotus season 2) in the lead role. He plays opposite Kaya Scodelario, revealed in Skins then Labythinthe, who plays the leading figure in drug trafficking. Daniel Ings (Lovesick, Sex Education), Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck, The Patriot), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Vinnie Jones (former footballer turned actor, seen in Snatch in particular) and Ray Winstone (The Departed) are also to the casting of the series.

Film buffs will recognize the style of British director Guy Ritchie in the series The Gentlemen: ultra-violence with British humor, all served by dynamic and original editing. If the British filmmaker established himself in the gangster film à la Snatch or Scams, crimes and botany, he tried to diversify with more or less success. He adapted certain adventures of Sherlock Holmes in 2009, before offering the spy film Very Special Agents: UNCLE Code. It also offers an adaptation of the adventures of King Arthur, but also the live-action film Aladdin. The Gentlemen, the film and the series therefore mark a real return to the source for the director. The Gentlemen is an eight-episode series, which can be watched in just seven hours, available on Netflix.