In 7 episodes, this sultry Italian series will surprise Netflix subscribers

This is the new biopic event to discover on Netflix. Sultry and surprising, this Italian series in seven episodes is released this week on the subscription streaming platform. And suffice to say that it could cause a sensation among subscribers, especially since it can be binge-watched in just 7 hours of viewing.

Supersex is an Italian series centered on adult film star Rocco Siffredi. This drama in seven episodes looks back on the career of the actor who has more than 1,500 films under his belt, but also on his intimate and private life. From his childhood to his family, from his complex relationship to love, it's a new facet of the "Italian stallion" that Internet users will be able to discover this week, while specifying that the plot is "freely" adapted from his life, with, certainly, divergences from the actor's true journey.

The series is created and written by Italian screenwriter Francesca Manieri, a feminist activist known for her work on We are who we are and L’immensita. In a press release relayed by Variety, she specifies that the series “is the story of a man who takes seven episodes and 350 minutes before saying “I love you”, before accepting that the demon in his body is compatible with love [...]. Supersex speaks about our present, speaks about us. What does it mean to be a man? Are we still capable of reconciling sexuality and affectivity?"

To play the main role, in its adult version, it was Alessandro Borghi who took up the challenge. This 37-year-old Italian actor was seen in the series and film Suburra, but also in the feature film The Eight Mountains. He has been starring in Devils since 2020. Younger Rocco Sifredi is played by comedian Saul Nanni, known for starring in the Disney Channel series Alex

In the cast, we will also recognize Jasmine Trinca (she previously played in Gunaman, Fortunata), but also the actresses Jade Pedri (Arthur, Curse) and Linda Caridi (Last Night in Milan). Former Miss France Linda Hardy (Tomorrow Belongs to Us) also makes an appearance in the series.

Made up of just seven episodes each lasting around an hour, Supersex is a series that is a quick binge-watch. The series is released online on the streaming platform Netflix on March 6, 2024.