If you liked Narcos, you will be passionate about this new Netflix series

Women's drug empire and power battles between cartel leaders: the streaming platform Netflix is ​​releasing a new series that will intrigue subscribers.

What can we stream this week? Subscribers to the Netflix platform can discover this Thursday, January 25, 2024, a new fiction inspired by a true story which could join the top of the most viewed programs of the moment. If you liked Narcos or Queen of the South, this new 6-episode miniseries is probably for you.

Griselda is a mini-series inspired by real events, and above all by a real crime figure in Latin America. This new Netflix program returns to the figure of Griselda Blanco, a very influential cartel leader and drug trafficker, who was active in the 1970s and 1980s before being arrested for the first time in 1985. Every month for around fifteen years, she transported nearly 1,500 kilos of drugs and made $80 million each time. She died on September 3, 2012.

The series returns to his rise to power, since the plot begins with his flight from Medellín to create his drug empire in Miami. All with returns to the past to explain the secrets and personality of this troubled female character who seeks to establish herself in a criminal world governed by men. On the menu for this mini-series: drug trafficking, murders, manipulation attempts, a police investigation, revenge and a war for power.

To play this formidable cartel leader, the production chose to give Sofía Vergara a chance. Known for having played the funny Gloria in the sitcom Modern Family before appearing on television (America's Got Talent in particular), the American-Colombian actress finds here an unsuitable role. In Griselda, she plays opposite Vanessa Ferlito (Graceland), Alberto Guerra (Ingobernable) or even the singer Karol G and the actor Christian Tappan (Primate), actors little known in France.

As is often the case with Netflix productions, all episodes of Griselda are posted immediately on the streaming platform. Made up of only 6 episodes of less than an hour each, the mini-series can be binge-watched very quickly in a weekend. Ideal for subscribers looking for a short and effective program to watch.

The mini-series Griselda can be discovered from January 25, 2024 for anyone who has subscribed to the viewing site.