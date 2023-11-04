If there's one movie to watch this week on streaming, it's this science-defying romance

What movie are we watching this week on streaming? Don't miss this unexpected romance that defies machine calculations.

What if our romantic relationships were predestined by science? This is the initial premise of the film not to be missed in streaming this week. And if you liked Black Mirror, this Apple feature film which lasts 1h53 should certainly interest you.

Since Friday, November 3, it is possible to see Fingernails, directed by Greek filmmaker Christos Nikou. In this romantic film with a science fiction background, we follow the couple formed by Anna and Ryan, judged to be perfectly compatible by a new scientific technology. If on paper, everything seems to bring them together, Anna has doubts.

She then joins, in secret, this institute which tests everyone’s love and compatibility. There, she meets Amir, and all her certainties are turned upside down.

In the cast of Fingernails, we find three rising actors from independent cinema and television. First the actress Jessie Buckley who recently established herself in The Lost Daughter, Men or Women Talking, after being revealed in 2016 in War and Peace.

She is at the heart of the love triangle composed of Riz Ahmed, nominated for an Oscar for best actor for his role in Sound of Metal and Jeremy Allen White, who has been a sensation since 2022 in the series The Bear.

In France, the press was won over by this romantic dystopia. “A conceptual reflection in the spirit of Welcome to Gattaca, the film stealthily appropriates the science fiction genre to better question our times” and “the social pressure” of thirty-somethings, notes Première. For the specialized magazine Cinémateaser, Fingernails is “splendid and elegant”, “without effort or showing off”, while Allociné salutes the “alchemy” between its actors.

Fingernails is a must-see movie on Apple TV . To have access to it, simply subscribe to a subscription for 9.99 euros per month (after seven days of free trials), or be a customer of Canal , which offers, with MyCanal, all the content of the IT giant in its offers.