'I'm devastated': Harry Potter cast pays tribute to Michael Gambon

Michael Gambon, actor who played Dumbledore in the Harry Potter saga, has died at age 82. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and other actors from the franchise paid tribute to the actor.

Potterheads have been in mourning since Thursday September 28, 2023 and the announcement of the death of Michael Gambon. Aged 82, the second interpreter of Albus Dumbledore in six films in the “Harry Potter” franchise died of pneumonia.

Following this sad news, several actors from the magical saga spoke to pay tribute to the British-Irish actor. This is the case of Daniel Radcliffe, the interpreter of the title role, who mourned the loss of the actor in a press release sent to the Hollywood Reporter: “With the death of Michael Gambon, the world has become a lot less fun. He was one of the most brilliant actors I had the privilege of working with, but despite his immense talent, I will remember most of all the pleasure he took in his job.”

The actor also remembered the character of Michael Gambon, who "was prankster, irreverent and so funny. He filled with joy and made our hours spent in front of green screens memorable. I am devastated to learn of his death, but grateful to be one of those who were able to work with him."

Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, also had a thought for Michael Gambon on her Instagram account: “Nice, nice, nice Michael Gambon. You never took it all too seriously, but you still performed the performances the most serious with incredible gravity. Thank you for showing us what it was to show greatness with lightness. We will miss you."

Also on Instagram, Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley in the saga) said he was "very sad to learn of Michael's passing. He brought so much warmth and mischief to the set every day. He always captivated me when I "I was a child, and he inspired me to look for fun and eccentricity in life." An actor much appreciated by his peers has definitely left us.