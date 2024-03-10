“I hadn’t seen a French actor eat vomit like that”: Jimmy Kimmel tackles Gérard Depardieu at the Oscars

During the 96th Academy Awards this Sunday, Jimmy Kimmel paid Gérard Depardieu, the target of five complaints and three investigations.

The Césars did not dare to mention the Gérard Depardieu affairs during their ceremony. Jimmy Kimmel did not have the same reluctance during the 96th Academy Awards this Sunday, March 10. The presenter of the American awards evening did not fail to tackle, in a twist, the French actor mired in cases of rape and sexual assault.

Noting the presence of Messi, the star dog of the film Anatomy of a Fall, in the room, Jimmy Kimmel took the opportunity to tackle the 75-year-old French actor: “Messi, the dog from Anatomy of a Fall is here. He's incredible, I haven't seen a French actor eat vomit like that since Gérard Depardieu" he declared, in reference to one of the scenes in Justine Triet's film.

Gérard Depardieu is currently the target of five complaints and three investigations. He has been indicted since December 2020 for rape and sexual assault following Charlotte Arnould's complaint. He was also accused of sexual assault by actress Hélène Darras, but his complaint was closed for prescription.

Journalist and writer Ruth Baza also filed a complaint for rape, when a former film assistant filed a complaint for sexual assault on a shoot which allegedly took place in 2014. A decorator also filed a complaint for sexual assault for acts which allegedly took place produced in 2021 on the set of Green Shutters, opening a new investigation against the actor. Gérard Depardieu has always denied all accusations against him.