How well do you know Disney movies? Test yourself with this quiz for Mickey's 100th birthday

To mark 100 years of Disney Studios, test your knowledge of animated films and find out if you are a true Disney film expert.

There are many people who call themselves fans of Disney films. Since its creation one hundred years ago on October 16, 1923, the Walt Disney Company has delighted generations of children and parents through the production of numerous animated feature films. Now, Disney studios have expanded, notably buying Lucasfilm, Marvel, Pixar and 20th Century Production. Enough to become the largest conglomerate in the film industry.

But in everyone's mind, Disney is animated films galore. Across the world, there are many fans who roam amusement parks, who sing at the top of their lungs some of the most famous songs, or who tirelessly debate the best production. Everyone has their favorite, whether it’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, The Aristocats, The Lion King, Mulan or more recently Frozen.

But how well do you know Disney animated films? To mark the 100th anniversary of Mickey's studio, we have put together a quiz that looks back at the greatest cartoons. From the first animated feature film to the most recent, you can test your knowledge on the plots of the films, but also on their creation or behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

Do you remember the names of the supporting characters in old animated films well? Do you have in mind their inspiration, or the reasons why they left their mark on the film industry? Do you also know the more recent feature films that made the studio successful?

If so, you will definitely get a very good grade on this quiz. Otherwise, this is an opportunity to review or learn more. Note that this quiz only concerns Disney animated films and not live action productions or the Star Wars or Marvel franchises.

