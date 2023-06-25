High Expectations: What is the Disney miniseries about?

Great Expectations is a mini-series inspired by the eponymous work of Charles Dickens. The six episodes of the first season will be broadcast from June 28, 2023 on the Disney streaming platform.

Great Expectations is a six-part historical mini-series inspired by Charles Dickens' novel. In this historical series, the gothic atmosphere - so dear to Dickens - sometimes flirts with the paranormal and horror. This series is not the first adaptation of the novel, but director Stephen Knight surrounds himself with a four-star cast and renowned producers to offer a darker version than the previous ones.

In the main roles, moviegoers and seriesgoers will recognize actors Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk), Olivia Colman (La Favorite, The Crown, Broadchurch), Johnny Harris (Les Enquêtes de Murdoch) or even Ashley Thomas (Them). To discover the six episodes of this mini-series, go to Disney this Wednesday, June 28.

Pip is an orphan who lives with his sister and her husband in 19th century London. One day, he meets Miss Havisham, a wealthy bachelor abandoned at the altar on her wedding day. This meeting will at first sight change the life of Pip who will find himself propelled into a world full of possibilities. But appearances are sometimes deceiving and its benefactors Machiavellian.

Season 1 of the Great Expectations series is available from June 28, 2023 on the Disney streaming platform. To be able to watch the first six episodes of this English mini-series, as well as all the content available on the Mickey firm's streaming site, you can subscribe from 8.95 euros/month without obligation, or opt for the annual offer at 89.90 euros/month.