Health of Alain Delon: Alain-Fabien evokes “a lamentable state”, a procedure launched

New twists and turns in the Delon affair this Wednesday. While the younger brother of the sacred monster of cinema gave less than reassuring news about his father's condition, Alain Delon's lawyer sent a report to the courts for "endangering" the actor.

"I'm sorry to tell you, my father is in a terrible state. Terrible." It is with these words that Alain-Fabien Delon spoke of the worrying state of health of his father Alain Delon, now aged 88, during an interview with BFMTV this Wednesday January 10. Returning to the conflict between him and his sister Anouchka Delon, Alain-Fabien took advantage of the opportunity to make a real rant against her. "Shame on her for not trying to spend time with him. She doesn't look at him when I have to put him to bed, she looks away. It's hard to see," he accused, before note: "I put him to bed, I put him to bed every night, I take him out of his bed, I put him in his wheelchair, I cook him food, I sit with him and sometimes he insults me because it's a bit of a steak." And to further accuse his older sister: "I'm here [in Douchy editor's note], [if] you're so worried about your dad, why did you go back to Switzerland?"

​​​​​​​A few hours later, in the evening, Le Figaro revealed for its part that the actor's lawyer, Me Christophe Ayela, had sent a report to the courts for "endangering" the actor on January 9. According to the daily, the actor's advice is based on "an alarming letter" from the star's Swiss doctor, dated January 8 and in which the doctor warns of "the sudden cessation of all vital medical treatment" and denounces " a lack of continuity of care in France". For the lawyer, Anthony and Alain-Fabien Delon would put their father at risk of "premature death" by stopping his care and medical monitoring, which is opposed by the actor's daughter, Anouchka Delon. Alain Delon's lawyer wishes, in fact, the appointment of a legal representative in order to protect the actor from the decision of his sons, a decision that they would have taken, according to Anouchka Delon, against his opinion but also that of their father.

Alain Delon's third child had announced, Monday, January 8, on BFMTV that he had filed a complaint against Anouchka Delon on December 22 for "abuse of weakness and an incalculable number of serious things." To BFMTV, he accused his sister "of pretending to be the darling little girl, so concerned about her father's state of health" and denounced the fact that she did not come to their family reunion at Christmas. He also accused him of spending large sums of money to send bodyguards to “spy and threaten” him. “These are the methods of scoundrels, mafiosi.”

Initially withdrawing from the legal and media battle between his elders, Alain-Fabien Delon spoke this Sunday evening by revealing a private recording which he presents as a conversation between his father and his sister, recorded without their knowledge .

In this extract, we can hear what appears to be Anouchka Delon saying: "They are burying me and you are being taken for an idiot. You should especially be wary [...] The trap will close on you." In comments, the youngest of the Delons warned about the state of health of the French cinema giant, now 88 years old: "Dad is very weak [...] Dad is very anxious. [...] Dad n has more voice and speaks with great difficulty. [...] Dad is not always coherent. [...] Dad is suggestible in his state. [...] Dad does not know when it is in the morning or evening."

This complaint filed in December by Alain-Fabien is added to all those which have torn the Delon family apart since the start of 2024. On January 4, the eldest of the siblings, Anthony Delon, announced in Paris-Match that he had filed a hand against his sister Anouchka. He blames her for not keeping him informed of their father's "cognitive decline."

He subsequently assured BFMTV that this affair had nothing to do with questions of inheritance, but that the heart of the conflict was about respecting the last wishes of their father. He says that Alain Delon wants to end his days in Douchy, while his sister wants to transfer him to Switzerland. According to the elder of the clan, this desire would be motivated by fiscal reasons.

Anouchka Delon counterattacked by announcing she was filing a complaint against her half-brother for defamation, slanderous denunciation, threats and harassment. On January 8, she spoke about the accusations against her on TF1. She says she wants to transfer her father to Switzerland “so that he can be treated” medically. "I'm my father's daughter, I'm not a wallet's daughter. It's not about money." Through his lawyer, Alain Delon also indicated that he wished to file a complaint against his eldest for defamation.