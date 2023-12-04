Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: There's a big mistake at the beginning of the film that few people noticed

TF1 broadcasts the sixth episode of the “Harry Potter” saga this Tuesday, December 5, 2023. But have you noticed this huge blunder which opens the film?

TF1 continues to broadcast the magical Harry Potter franchise to keep viewers busy on Tuesday evenings. This December 5, fans can rediscover the sixth episode of the saga, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. In this sixth film, the young scarred wizard must mourn the loss of his godfather, Sirius Black, while learning more about Voldemort thanks to the help he gets from Dumbledore.

As always, the Harry Potter saga makes a certain effort to the visual realism of the events, even if it takes place in a magical school which, unfortunately, does not exist in reality. However, the film is not free of errors, and this sixth part opens with a huge blunder which could well have been avoided.

In an impressive sequence, we discover the Death Eaters (Voldemort's supporters) attacking London. In particular, they destroyed the Millennium Bridge. If this scene is not present in the novels written by J.K. Rowling, it is for good reason: the plot takes place in 1996, and this steel footbridge which connects the two banks of the Thames began its construction in this date. It was only opened in 2000.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince therefore opens with a real anachronism, since the bridge did not exist at the time of the film's plot.

Other errors could also have occurred in the film, but were avoided by the intervention of J.K. Rowling, author of the novels. In the original storyline, it was said that Albus Dumbledore had an affair with a young girl. J.K. Rowling stopped the writers, warning them that the headmaster of Hogwarts was homosexual and had been in love with Grindelwald, his childhood sweetheart.

The film's script has been corrected accordingly. However, note that this was never made explicit in the novels, and that it was during a public reading that the writer said more about Dumbledore's personal life.