“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” on TF1: is a sequel in the works?

The last episode of the “Harry Potter” saga is broadcast on TF1 this Tuesday, February 19, 2023. Can we hope to one day see a sequel, in the form of a film or series?

The magical marathon ends this evening on TF1. The first channel broadcasts Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, last episode of the film adaptation this Tuesday from 9:10 p.m. Viewers will be able to (re)see the final fight between the scarred wizard and the terrifying Lord Voldemort.

But after this eighth film released in 2012, can fans hope to one day discover a sequel? If the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which takes place 19 years later, is a hit on Broadway and in London, for the moment, no film adaptation project is planned. Although several rumors have continued to circulate on this subject for several years, nothing has ever been announced or started.

For his part, Daniel Radcliffe, who plays the hero, has always insisted that the Harry Potter saga was behind him and that he did not plan to reprise the role in the future, even if “you should never say never” (New York Times, April 2022). For her part, J.K. Rowling has always made it known that she would not create new intrigues around Harry and his friends.

However, there is indeed a Harry Potter series that will see the light of day in the years to come. Broadcast on Max, it was announced on April 12, 2023. However, it will not be a sequel featuring new adventures of the scarred wizard and his friends, Ron and Hermione.

The Harry Potter series will adapt, once again and in several episodes, each of the books in the saga by J.K. Rowling. More precisely, each season will be the opportunity to adapt a novel. If we therefore find the same plots as in the films, certain details, certain characters or certain subplots should be more detailed and exploited than the cinematographic adaptation.

For the moment, the casting is not yet known, but the production must choose young actors who will be followed from the ages of 11 to 17. It is therefore impossible to bring back the old actors from the film franchise. The release date has also not been announced at this time.