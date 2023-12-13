Greta Gerwig, director of “Barbie”, will have a decisive role at the next Cannes Film Festival

The American actress and director has been chosen to chair the jury for the next Cannes Film Festival.

After having achieved one of the biggest successes of the year 2023, she will be one of the key figures of the biggest film festival in the world. Greta Gerwig has been chosen to be the president of the jury for the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The filmmaker, to whom we owe Barbie or The Daughters of Doctor March, will have to guide the jury in establishing the final prize list.

“This choice is obvious as Greta Gerwig boldly embodies the renewal of world cinema,” reacted Iris Knobloch, President of the Cannes Film Festival and Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate, in the official press release. “Beyond the 7th Art, she also appears as the representative of an era which abolishes borders and mixes genres to make intelligence and humanism triumph.”

If the success of Barbie was resounding in 2023 (5.8 million spectators in France, $1.44 billion in revenue worldwide), it is far from being Greta Gerwig's only feat of arms . The director has been making a name for herself in auteur cinema for several years, first as an actress (Greenberg, To Rome with Love, Frances Ha, Jackie) then as a director (Lady Bird, Les fille by Dr. March).

But it was Barbie, his fourth production, which undeniably allowed him to acquire international fame. Not content with its resounding commercial success, this feature film which follows the emancipation of the famous Mattel doll also had great critical success.

The film was nominated 9 times for the Golden Globes (including three for best original song), notably in the category of Best Comedy or Best Musical Film and Best Direction. A good omen for the Oscars in March!

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 14 to 25, 2024. This is the 77th edition of the event. For the moment, little is known about the outlines of the event: the members of the jury, or the films nominated and screened on the occasion, will be announced a few weeks before the start of the festival. The only certainty therefore: Greta Gerwig will parade on the red carpet of the Croisette and will be responsible for unveiling the Palme d'Or.