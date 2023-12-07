Gérard Depardieu: the actor's obscene video, shown by Complément d'investigation, is making the rounds on the web

An issue of Complément d'investigation sur Gérard Depardieu is broadcast this Thursday evening, at 11 p.m. The actor's behavior with women has been singled out, a particularly shocking extract is making the rounds on the Internet.

It's a damning video for Gérard Depardieu which is making the rounds on the Internet this Thursday. Ahead of the broadcast of an issue of Complément d’investigation this Thursday evening, which looks at the problematic behavior that the actor allegedly has towards women, France Télévision shared an extract from his documentary on social networks.

These images come from a documentary made by Yann Moix in 2018 and which has never been publicly broadcast. We see Gérard Depardieu visiting North Korea to mark the 70th anniversary of the Pyongyang regime. In these images, the actor systematically behaves inappropriately and obscenely towards the women he meets, in front of the camera.

“You’re going to take a nice shower, you’re going to think of me,” he said to his translator, before adding “her little pussy.” Gérard Depardieu can also be heard saying in this extract: "Women love to ride horses, their clits rub against the pommel of the saddle... They're big sluts" (sic).

The actor even sexualizes a little girl of around ten who rides a horse, adding: "if he ever gallops, she cums. She's my girl, keep going." Later, the actor makes more than serious jokes: after weighing himself, he tells his translator that he weighs "124" before adding: "and again I'm not erect, erect, 126 ".

She will have to endure these vulgar and particularly explicit comments for many minutes. The septuagenarian actor said in particular that he had "a beam in his pants", before bursting out laughing. When later, a woman takes a photo of them, he literally asks her: "Take the photo while I touch the ass. Her little pussy which must be very bushy, very hairy. She already smells like a mare."

This trip to North Korea occurred in 2018, the year in which Charlotte Arnould, then 22 years old, accused Gérard Depardieu of rape and sexual assault on set. Since 2020, the actor has been indicted and other women have denounced his behavior, including 13 of them who testified to sexual violence in an article in Médiapart.

Among them, we find actress Hélène Darras, who accuses the actor of having sexually assaulted her on the set of the film Disco, in 2007. Her testimony will be broadcast in the issue of Complément d'investigation this evening. Last September, she filed a complaint against the monster of French cinema.

For his part, Gérard Depardieu has always denied the accusations made against him, claiming to have "never abused a woman" in an open letter to Le Figaro last October.

The issue of Complément d'investigation sur Gérard Depardieu is broadcast on the TV program this Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 11 p.m., on France 2.