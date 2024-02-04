Gérard Depardieu on vacation in Dubai: these images that make Internet users react

Videos from a vacation in Dubai published by Gérard Depardieu's friend, Farid Khider, caused Internet users to react while the actor accused of rape and sexual assault was described as "very isolated".

Since the broadcast of the issue of Complement d'investigation dedicated to him last December, Gérard Depardieu had been discreet and had never reappeared in the media. Since the images in North Korea where we see the 75-year-old actor making misogynistic and crude remarks towards women, he had weathered the media storm in silence. The actor, also accused of rape and sexual assault, reappeared on social networks at the beginning of February 2024.

Boxer Farid Khider posted videos on social media from his vacation in Dubai on February 3 and 4, in which we can see his friend Gérard Depardieu. At the swimming pool, in a restaurant, in a café, near a luxury sports car... the actor seems to be having a good time.

While there is nothing reprehensible about Gérard Depradieu taking a vacation on the other side of the world, these images are causing a lot of reaction on social networks. In comments on the videos, some see it as a provocation, while others continue to show their support for “the legend of French cinema”.

Shortly before the publication of these videos, those close to Gérard Depardieu made it clear that he was devastated and isolated following the accusations against him. Julie Depardieu declared last December on the set of Cnew that her father was "the victim of an unprecedented manhunt", that he was now "excluded from this society because he has the freedom to speak as he 'hears".

Actress Brigitte Fossé also told Télé Loisirs on January 26, after meeting Depardieu's daughter, that she assured him that "Gérard was very isolated, that there were a lot of things that were all ideas. made who, unfortunately, began to gallop, until he was nailed to the pillory. That it was too much for him, and that he was a little lost."