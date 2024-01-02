Gérard Depardieu affair: an open disciplinary procedure which could threaten his Legion of Honor

Following "the nature of his remarks" in Complément d'investigation, Gérard Depardieu is the target of a disciplinary procedure initiated by the Grand Chancellery.

Gérard Depardieu is the subject of disciplinary proceedings initiated by the Legion of Honor. This was confirmed by Le Figaro on Tuesday January 2, 2024, confirming that the institution's Grand Chancellery launched its approach in December. This procedure follows the broadcast of the program “Complément d’investigation” on France 2, during which the 75-year-old actor made crude and sexualizing remarks during a trip to North Korea. In particular, he sexualizes a little girl riding a pony. This approach is not linked to the legal proceedings for rape and sexual assault which have targeted the actor since 2018.

The national daily obtained a letter from the chief of staff of the Legion of Honor dated December 22, addressed to lawyer Emmanuel Ludot, who wanted to remind the institution of respect for the presumption of innocence . In this letter, the Grand Chancellor cited article R 103 of the Code of the Legion of Honor, warning the actor of the opening of disciplinary proceedings. The actor can now explain and defend himself in response.

Following the broadcast of the issue of "Additional investigation", the Minister of Culture Rima Abdul Malak estimated that the behavior of Gérard Depardieu "shames France" on December 15. “A Legion of Honor distinguishes a man, an artist, an attitude, values,” she declared, announcing the disciplinary procedure targeting the actor. However, it will be up to the council of the Order of the Legion of Honor, made up of 16 members, to decide on the actor's fate: dismissal, reprimand, suspension or exclusion.

A few days later, on December 20, Emmanuel Macron spoke to defend Gérard Depardieu on the show C à vous. "The Legion of Honor is an order of which I am the grand master, which is not there to preach morality and it is not on the basis of a report or this or that thing that we remove the Legion of Honor to an artist,” he said. He criticized his minister for having “come a little too far”. If the council of the Order of the Legion of Honor decides in favor of suspension or exclusion, it is up to the Grand Master, that is to say the President of the Republic, to decide.

For his part, Gérard Depardieu announced on December 16 in a press release, through his lawyers, that he was placing his Legion of Honor "at the disposal" of the Minister of Culture.