Gérard Depardieu affair: a new investigation opened for sexual assault

After a decorator's complaint, a new investigation into sexual assault was opened, targeting Gérard Depardieu.

Gérard Depardieu is the target of a new investigation for sexual assault. On February 23, a decorator filed a complaint against the actor for sexual assault. She accuses him of having abused her on the set of the film Les Volets vertes, in 2021. This Tuesday, March 5, the Paris prosecutor's office announced the opening of a new investigation targeting the French actor. In February in the columns of Médiapart, the complainant denounced grave remarks made by the actor. He then allegedly “grabbed her brutally” and “kneaded her waist, stomach, going up to her breasts”. It would be Gérard Depardieu's bodyguards who interrupted his alleged gesture.

This is the third investigation targeting Gérard Depardieu. Since December 2020, the 75-year-old actor has been indicted for rape and sexual assault on Charlotte Arnould. A second investigation was opened following a complaint from a former filming assistant, who accused him of having sexually assaulted her on the sidelines of filming in 2014. The actor's advisors did not react. Gérard Depardieu has always firmly denied all the accusations against him since 2018.

In total, Gérard Depardieu is the subject of five complaints. The 75-year-old actor has been indicted since December 2020 for rape and sexual assault following a complaint from Charlotte Arnould, who denounced two rapes in 2018 at the actor's home. Actress Hélène Darras also accuses Gérard Depardieu of sexual assault on set in 2007 but her complaint was dismissed for statute of limitations last December. On that same date, journalist and writer Ruth Baza also filed a complaint against the actor. She accuses him of having raped her in 1995, in Paris.

In October 2023, Gérard Depardieu, who remains presumed innocent, completely denied the accusations against him. He assured in an open letter published in Le Figaro that he was “neither a rapist nor a predator” and that he “never abused a woman”. A few months later, at the beginning of December 2023, an issue of Complément d'investigations highlighted, with supporting images, the behavior of the actor who multiplied inappropriate and obscene remarks aimed at women, and in particular a minor.

On January 9, 2024, a thirty-year-old woman filed a complaint against the actor for "sexual assault on a vulnerable person by a person abusing the authority of their position", in a Paris police station. The complainant denounces attacks which allegedly took place during the filming of the film The Magician and the Siamese by Jean-Pierre Mocky, in Doué-en-Anjou, in Maine-et-Loire, in 2014. On February 23, 2024, he was targeted by a new complaint for sexual assault, which allegedly occurred on the set of the film The Green Shutters in 2021.