“Gone Girl” on France 2: the film caused controversy upon its release

France 2 is broadcasting this Sunday evening the thriller “Gone Girl” directed by David Fincher. At the time of its release in 2014, the feature film caused controversy.

On the TV program this evening, thriller fans will be able to (re)discover “Gone Girl” on France 2. The second channel broadcasts David Fincher’s feature film at 9:10 p.m. Adapting the novel by Gillian Flynn, this thriller dissects the life of a couple between Nick Dunne and Amy Dunne when the latter disappears on their wedding anniversary. Initially a grieving husband in the media, Nick becomes the prime suspect as the couple's seemingly perfect married life is undermined by the investigation.

When it was released in 2014, "Gone Girl" was praised by critics and the public. But he does not escape controversy. The Dare to Feminism association denounces the way the feature film "veers towards the perfect illustration of masculinist theses", particularly through the proposed vision of the character of Amy: "she embodies the patriarchal cliché of perversion ideal feminine, who uses psychological violence, supposedly the favorite weapon of women, to humiliate and hurt her husband. [...] Conversely, Nick appears as a poor man victim of women.

In The Guardian, Joan Smith accuses the film of "recycling rape myths" in its second part and in its denouement, in particular by highlighting a plot about a false report of rape. The author of the novel and screenwriter of the film, Gillian Flynn, was questioned in 2013 about its “divisive” ending by Time Out.

She then explained that she had wanted to go against the image of the good and caring woman. She also told the New York Times that when men write evil or evil male characters, they become anti-heroes, and that Amy Dunne deserves the same treatment.

For her part, actress Rosamund Pike, who plays the protagonist of “Gone Girl”, responded to criticism in an interview with Première, assuring that the novel is mainly interested in anger among women: “It’s a feeling that we rarely associate with women in culture and the media.