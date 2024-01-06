Golden Globes 2024: Who are the favorites to win an award?

The 81st Golden Globes ceremony will be held on the night of January 7 to 8, 2024, broadcast live on Canal. We take stock of favorite films and series.

Awards season is officially underway in Hollywood. It is this night that the 81st edition of the Golden Globes takes place. The ceremony, which allows first predictions to be made before the Oscars, is broadcast live from Los Angeles on the night of January 7 to 8 from 2 a.m., on Canal.

But before discovering the final winners, are there already any favorites emerging? Difficult to make predictions, since the Golden Globes pave the way for the big awards ceremonies of the year 2024. But a few more confidential ceremonies can give a first idea of ​​the winners.

A few weeks ago, Killers of the Flower Moon already won Best Picture at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards (NYFCCA), while its lead actress, Lily Gladstone, won Best Actress (she also won at the Gotham Awards). Christopher Nolan, for his part, won the title of Best Director at the NYFCCA.

Conversely, the Gotham Awards chose to reward Past Lives as Best Film, also cited for the Golden Globe for Best Drama Film, Anatomy of a Fall, when it obtained the Gotham Award for Best Foreign Film and the Best screenplay, placing him in a very good position to win this same prize at the Golden Globes. It was also nominated four times during the ceremony, notably for Best Dramatic Film, Best Screenplay and Best Foreign Film.

If Barbie is the film with the most nominations (9 in total), it will not be able to win more than 7 since three of them appear in the same category, that of best original song. For his part, Oppenheimer is nominated eight times, Killers of the Flower Moon is cited seven times, and Poor Creatures is nominated 7 times, but two of them appear in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Unlike the Oscars, the Golden Globes reward drama films and comedies separately. Thus, in the category of best comedy film, Barbie and Poor Creatures seem favorites over Air, American Fiction, The Holdovers or May December.

Conversely, the battle seems tough in the Best Drama Film category: the prize could go to Anatomy of a Fall (already winner of a Palme d'Or at Cannes), Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer , Past Lives or The Zone of Interest (which also received a prize at Cannes). If we rely on the number of nominations, Oppenheimer and Killers of the Flower Moon seem to be in the lead, but Anatomy of a Fall, already crowned at the Cannes Film Festival, could also spring a surprise.

The Golden Globes not only reward cinema, but also the best in television. This year exceptionally, due to the writers' and actors' strike, it is the first ceremony of international importance to reward the American series of the year. Indeed, the Emmy Awards, which generally help refine predictions, will take place in mid-January.

Note, however, that certain series are in the lead and could be rewarded without much difficulty. Succession, which ended this year, is cited nine times, and could leave with several statuettes (especially in interpretation). To celebrate its finale, The Crown could also be saluted at the Golden Globes. Note, however, that The Last of Us, a critical and popular success, could also leave with statuettes without blushing.

As for comedy series, the battle will undoubtedly be between Abbott Elementary (already winner in 2023), Ted Lasso (distinguished in the best actor category in 2021 and 2022) and The Bear (awarded in the best actor category in 2023). The Best Miniseries category could reward Acharnés, already winner of a Gotham Independent Film Awards this year, unless Fargo stands out once again (it was already awarded in 2015).