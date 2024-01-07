Golden Globes 2024: “Oppenheimer” crowned, discover the complete winners

The Golden Globes presented their awards on the night of January 7 to 8, 2024. It was Christopher Nolan's film that emerged victorious from the evening. We detail the complete list for you.

The awards race is officially open in Hollywood. The Golden Globes, Los Angeles' first big awards ceremony of the year, were held on the night of January 7 to 8, 2024 to reward the best of American films and series.

And it was Oppenheimer who came away as the big winner of the evening, crowned both for Best Drama Film, Best Actor (in a Drama Film) for Cillian Murphy, Best Direction, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr and the best film music.

On the comedy side, Poor Creatures won the award for Best Musical or Comedy Film and allowed Emma Stone to win a new acting award. Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) won the same award for drama film. Conversely, the film Barbie, although nominated nine times, only came away with two awards.

France also has nothing to be ashamed of since Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall, already winner of a Palme d'Or, won two prizes at the Golden Globes: Best Foreign Film and Best Screenplay. Enough to predict a good career at the Oscars, while the feature film was not chosen to represent France at the awards ceremony.

The Golden Globes also reward the best television series each year. In 2024, the awards ceremony clearly chose its favorites: it was Succession which was crowned Best Drama Series for its final act, also winning male, female and supporting actor awards. The comedy categories, for their part, crowned The Bear and the interpretations of Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri. Finally, Acharnés was crowned in the mini-series categories. Below, find the complete winners of the 2024 Golden Globes.