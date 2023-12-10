Golden Globes 2024: a French film nominated for the Best Film award, all nominations

Each year, the Golden Globes recognize the best in American cinema and television. Discover the nominations for the 2024 ceremony, on the night of January 7 and 8.

The Golden Globes kick off the awards season each year. On January 7, 2024, the awards race will begin in Los Angeles and Hollywood. This Monday, December 11, the Golden Globes revealed all of the nominated films and series. And among the titles, we find in particular the French film Anatomy of a Fall, a French film directed by Justine Triet which had already won the Palme d'Or.

The latter will compete in the prestigious category of Best Drama Film, facing Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese, Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan and even Maestro by Bradley Cooper. In terms of comedies and musical films, we also find Barbie and Poor Creatures. Anatomy of a Fall will also compete in the Best Foreign Language Film category and the Best Screenplay category.

Note that this awards ceremony is particularly followed, since it allows us to make initial predictions before the Oscars. However, Anatomy of a Fall was not chosen to represent France at the Oscars, since it was The Passion of Dodin Bouffant which was selected.

In the race for the Golden Globes, other films are big favorites. This is the case of Barbie which competes with 9 nominations. He beats Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Creatures, which each have seven nominations. Note, however, that Barbie is competing in the “comedy and musical film” category, and not in the “drama film” category like the other three. Check out the main 2024 Golden Globes nominations below.