Free for a few more days, this adventure film by the director of Amélie Poulain is worth seeing very soon

You only have a few days left to watch, for free and in streaming, this touching family film directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet.

Streaming platforms are full of programs to watch in the evening or during the day... and some films or series are completely free. Today we invite you to (re)discover a touching adventure film that is still available online for a few more days... and without spending a penny!

The Extravagant Journey of the Young and Prodigious T. S. Spivet is the adaptation of the novel of the same name, published by Reif Larsen in the United States in 2009. It was released in cinemas in 2013. This feature film is directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet , a filmmaker with an unmistakable touch who previously signed Delicatessen, The City of Lost Children and especially The Fabulous Destiny of Amélie Poulain or A Long Engagement Sunday.

With The Extravagant Voyage of the young and prodigious T. S. Spivet, this time the director is offering a family film. As its title suggests, this feature film follows the journey of a brilliant 10-year-old inventor, who one day leaves his lost hometown in Montana to go to Washington D.C. in order to receive a scientific prize. What follows is an incredible journey full of poetry for the young boy and the spectators.

Unlike the films mentioned above, The Extravagant Voyage of the young and prodigious T. S. Spivet has a completely international cast. The cast includes British actress Helena Bonham Carter (Harry Potter, Fight Club...), Australian actress Judy Davis (To Rome with Love), Canadian actor Callum Keith Rennie (Battlestar Galactica, Californication), but also the French actor Dominique Pinon, familiar with Jeunet's work. T.S. Spivet is played by Kyle Catlett, now 21 years old and who could be seen in the series The Following.

When it was released in cinemas in 2013, the feature film generally won over critics. The film thus obtained a press rating of 3.2/5. Among the conquerors, let us cite Le Parisien which hailed “a beautiful story” or Le Point which found the feature film “never mawkish”. For TF1, it is a “film full of charm, at once amusing, exciting and moving”. Some media, however, criticized it for its “shaky treatment” (Cinemateaser) “without any real issue” (Le Monde).

The Extravagant Voyage of the young and prodigious T. S. Spivet is currently available for free streaming on the Arte.TV platform. But don't wait to watch it: it leaves the viewing site on January 23. So you have a few days left to discover it free of charge and in streaming.