Forget Netflix, these streaming sites are free and there are plenty of films and series

There are legal streaming sites where you can find plenty of quality films and series, without having to pay a cent. And you might not suspect them!

There's more than just Netflix, Disney or Amazon in life. The streaming landscape is vast and full of sometimes unsuspected gems. At a time when everyone is competing with each other with big new products every week and having fun blocking account sharing or increasing their prices, it is difficult to choose which sites to favor. Did you know, for example, that it was possible to have access to several qualitative, legal and above all completely free platforms?

We are indeed very well off with France TV, France Télévision's replay and streaming platform. Simply register for free to the site to not only have access to all the programs broadcast on public service channels, but also certain cult films or new releases linked to current cinema news, with several additions each month. During the Oscars, or the Cannes Film Festival, for example, several films that have won awards in the past are put online for a period of several weeks.

Another television channel and not the least, TF1 has been offering access to numerous films and several series since January 8, 2024 thanks to its new platform, TF1. Free of charge, it is possible to discover programs from the first channel (HPI, Sam, etc.), foreign series, but also several exclusive content, such as the police series Poker Face. If everything is free, viewing is interspersed with advertisements. It is possible to avoid them by paying a premium subscription at 5.99 euros per month.

For its part, Arte.TV also offers a streaming platform that should not be overlooked. Because yes, the site offers numerous cinematographic fictions, quality series or high-end journalistic content on its site. Retrospectives on certain filmmakers are also regularly posted online with 5 to 10 films per author. Once again, everything is free, and without having to create an account.

But there are also other free streaming platform alternatives accessible in France. Rakuten TV indeed offers films for rental or purchase, but also several free content to discover. To access it, however, you must agree to watch advertisements (and therefore not have a blocker), but also use Chrome, Edge or Firefox.

Other lesser-known streaming platforms are accessible for free in France, with a more limited catalog however: this is the case of Molotov or Pluto TV. There’s something for everyone!