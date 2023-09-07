For “Sentinelle” on Prime Video, Jonathan Cohen took inspiration from well-known singers

Jonathan Cohen plays a blackmailing cop in the crazy new police comedy “Sentinel,” available on Prime Video this Friday, September 8.

Mule cut, Hawaiian shirts, bleached hair... Jonathan Cohen has pulled out all the stops for the film "Sentinel", a new comedy to discover on Prime Video from this Friday, September 8, 2023. The creator of "La Flamme" and "Le Flambeau" embodies François Sentinelle, a police captain in Réunion who dreams of seeing his musical career reborn after the success of his charming song (his youthful hit is soberly titled "Le kiki", everything is said).

Directed by Hugo Benamozig and David Caviglioli ("Terrible Jungle"), "Sentinelle" mixes humor with police investigation, without forgetting hints of action film elements... And of course, sung scenes ! It's a safe bet that "Le kiki" and "Est-ce que tu regrettes", two songs from the film, will instantly become cult, just like the musical improvisations of this cop, as touching as they are absurd. In the press kit for the series, the main actor explained "love to sing".

"We had a lot of fun creating the musical register of Sentinel", detailed Jonathan Cohen in the press kit, quoting "François Valéry and Herbert Léonard, who were [his] references and who carry an age of gold kitsch and a form of innocence". Spectators could also make connections with the saucy style of Francky Vincent or the title "I will survive you" by Jean-Pierre François.

Jonathan Cohen is certainly the title role of the film, but gives the voice to a cast that should not be dismissed. Subscribers to the Amazon platform will find popular actor of the moment Raphaël Quenard (“Cash”, “Yannick”), Emmanuelle Bercot (“Mon roi”), as well as Ramzy and Gustave Kervern. To see “Sentinel”, you simply need to have a paid subscription after a 30-day free trial to the Prime Video streaming platform.