Fights, police intervention... “Les Segpa au ski” canceled in several cinemas

Following excesses during screenings of the sequel to the film "Les Segpa", cinemas canceled the film.

Since its release on December 27, Les Segpa au ski has not denied its success. For its first weekend, the comedy, a sequel to the feature film Les Segpa which this time tells the story of a school trip for vocational high school students to the mountains, brought together 475,052 spectators in theaters, taking advantage of the school holidays. There were 700,000 for the first part, released in spring 2022. However, several cinemas have decided to cancel the film due to excesses.

The comedy directed by Hakim and Ali Bougheraba has been disrupted in several theaters since its release. During some sessions, spectators screamed and stood up, while others were filmed throwing popcorn or shoes or spitting in the room. Some theater directors even reported throwing firecrackers during the screening of the film. Fights also broke out, like in Saint-Etienne where a spectator hit another according to Le Progrès.

The excesses were sometimes such that the security agents, overwhelmed, were able to request the intervention of the police and the departure of certain spectators. This was the case in Roubaix, where four cinema screenings were interrupted during the same day and where the police intervened twice. According to Le Figaro, the cinema in Bollène, in Vaucluse, was also impacted.

As a result, several cinemas throughout France have decided to no longer broadcast Les Segpa au ski in their cinemas: this is the case of the Gaumont Multiplexe (Odysseum) in Montpellier or the Grand-Club in Mont-de-Marsan . In this last cinema, the director assures that certain spectators broke a door and its handle. In Bollène, the police filter bags at the entrance to avoid any throwing of bottles or firecrackers during screenings. We will now see how these behaviors will impact the future of the film at the box office.