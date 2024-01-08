Few people know this Netflix page which allows you to request your favorite series or film

Is your favorite movie or series you want to watch not available on Netflix? You can request a program to be added to the streaming platform in just a few clicks.

Among subscribers to streaming platforms, there are two schools: on the one hand, those who watch the latest news of the moment or search the site in search of the dream program to watch in the evening; on the other, those who have a very specific agenda to watch in mind. If you fall into this second category, how many times have you realized that your film or series was not available on the streaming platform in question?

Netflix, however, has a little-known feature that can be of service to the subscribers concerned. It is possible to ask the streaming platform to add to the catalog a program which is not online but which you wish to find on the site. On its online help center, Netflix has a special page where you can request to add a movie or TV series. It is then possible to submit three title suggestions to the platform by going to this link. Please note, however, that the streaming platform will not respond individually to your request to inform you of the addition of your program. This request may also take time to process.

To find out if your film or series has been added by Netflix following your request, you must therefore stay informed of upcoming news on the platform. To do this, it is possible to activate notifications or SMS messages on your smartphone or tablet, set a reminder for certain titles soon to be available, or receive recommendation emails. The site also highlights the latest new releases or upcoming titles available on its homepage. Finally, Netflix communicates about its new products via social networks.

It is also important to know that certain programs cannot or can no longer be broadcast on Netflix. This is the case for original programs that the platform has decided not to renew due to its audience figures. Little chance, in the latter case, of seeing a sequel one day. Furthermore, questions of rights or licensing of a TV series or film may come into play when adding or removing a program from the streaming platform.

Also a little tip if you are the happy owner of several subscriptions to different streaming platforms: simply type a title into Google or on the Justwatch site to find a film or series that you absolutely want to see in the evening. These two services detail the sites on which the program is available, whether by subscription (Netflix, Prime, Apple TV, Disney, MyCanal) or by purchase or rental.