Fair Play: What is Netflix's new thriller about?

Fair Play is an American film available on Netflix which follows a couple of financial analysts who fall apart when the young woman is promoted at the expense of her fiancé. Information on the program.

Film presented at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, Fair Play is available on Netflix since Friday October 6. Purchased by the streaming platform for a sum of $20 million, the feature film was created by screenwriter and director Chloe Domont, for whom this is her first feature film but who has already directed numerous episodes of the Billions series , Star Trek: Discovery and Suits. This series asks the question of the couple in the professional context and the mechanics of power and toxicity within a romantic relationship.

The film is essentially based on the casting of the two actors who form the couple at the center of the plot. Phoebe Dynevor, discovered worldwide thanks to her title role in season 1 of The Bridgerton Chronicle and Alden Ehrenreich, appeared in front of the camera of Francis Ford Coppola (Tetro, Twixt) and that of the Coen brothers (Avé, César!). Not to mention his interpretation of the young version of Han Solo in the film Solo, A Star Wars Story, directed by Ron Howard. The boss of the two characters takes the form of Eddie Marsan (Vera Drake, Hancock, Ray Donovan).

An unexpected promotion at a Walt Street investment fund pushes a young couple, Emily and Luke, to the brink of breakup by threatening to destroy more than just their recent engagement.

The film Fair Play can be seen on Netflix, that is to say not on a traditional channel but via a streaming platform. A subscription is required to access the feature film. As the service is paid, it will cost you 5.99 euros per month for the plan with advertisements. Several offers exist, ranging up to 17.99 euros per month for the plan with all the advantages and no advertisements.