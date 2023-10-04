Everything Now : synopsis, casting, streaming… Tout sur le teen drama de Netflix

“Everything Now”, a new British series for teenagers, was released on October 5, 2023 on Netflix. Find out everything you need to know about this program.

Everything Now is coming to our screens. This is a teen series developed and written by Ripley Parker (22). In this first opus, the young screenwriter (who is none other than the daughter of actress Thandiwe Newton and director Ol Parker as well as the sister of Nico Parker, who plays the role of Sarah in The Last of Us), focuses on current themes such as, among other things, the problems of eating disorders that many adolescents face. In the vein of series like Sex Education or Hearstopper, Everything Now talks about a young British teenager's desire to experience everything intensely and right away.

Everything Now features a 16-year-old high school student, Mia Polanco, who, after a long stay in the hospital due to anorexia, realizes that her friends didn't wait for her to live their lives and have changed a lot since her departure. They have all had experiences that she does not yet know. For Mia, there is no question of letting her best years pass: she draws up a list of things to do to catch up. First parties, first love, first kiss... Mia wants to experience everything, but throughout this initiatory journey, she will also have to learn to deal with the unexpected.

If you want to discover the vibrant life of Mia Polanco and her friends, good news: the eight episodes of the first season of Everything Now are available exclusively on Netflix on October 5, 2023. To watch them quietly or even binge them -watch in one weekend, all you need is a subscription to the streaming platform. Remember that the subscription is paid, the price starts at €5.99 per month (for a Netflix Essential subscription with advertisements) and goes up to €17.99 per month (Netflix Premium subscription), with other intermediate offers .