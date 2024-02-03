“En corps” on France 2: who is Marion Barbeau, the main actress in the film?

France 2 broadcasts the dramatic film “En corps”, directed by Cédric Klapisch, this Sunday February 4, 2024. But who is the main actress, nominated for a César for this role?

Cinema rhymes with dance and resilience this evening. France 2 is broadcasting the film En corps, the latest production by Cédric Klapisch, this Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 9:10 p.m. Released in 2022, this dramatic comedy by the filmmaker of The Spanish Inn had enjoyed great success in theaters, attracting more than 1.3 million spectators throughout France.

En corps follows the rebuilding journey of Elise, a 26-year-old professional classical dancer who is injured during a performance. Her chances of resuming this art that has fascinated her since childhood are slim, and her life is completely turned upside down. Between Paris and Brittany, she will learn to repair herself, both physically and mentally, through her encounters and her rapprochement with a contemporary dance troupe.

Cédric Klapisch brings together some very beautiful people to the cast of this film: Denis Podalydès, Muriel Robin, Pio Marmaï and François Civil each make notable appearances in the feature film. Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter is also there. But it was an unknown in the world of cinema who played the leading role.

To play Elise in En Corps, Cédric Klapisch chose Marion Barbeau, a trained professional dancer, who was making her debut in front of the camera for the occasion. Aged 31 at the time of the film's release, she took her first steps in the world of ballet at the Conservatory and the Paris National Opera. She rose through the ranks of the industry, starting as a corps de ballet at the Paris Opera in 2008, before becoming Coryphée, Sujet, then principal dancer since 2019. That same year, she also founded her own dance company with her partner .

And if dance is her first passion, her foray into the world of cinema proved successful since she was nominated for the César for Most Promising Actress in 2023 for her performance in En corps. However, she lost to Nadia Tereszkiewicz, who won the role for her role in The Almond Trees.