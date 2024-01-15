Emmy Awards: triumph of “Succession” and “The Bear”, the latest winners

EMMY AWARDS. The last Emmy Awards ceremony was held on the night of January 15 to 16, 2024. Discover the winners.

The last Emmy Awards ceremony was held live from Los Angeles on the night of January 15 to 16, 2024. And very few series stood out against the big behemoths of the year. Succession and The Bear were awarded six awards each, the first in the drama categories, the other in the comedy categories. Acharnés was crowned in the mini-series categories and won three awards.

Only Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary and Jennifer Coolidge of White Lotus brought a bit of variation to an awards ceremony with no surprises. Below, find the complete list of winners from the ceremony rewarding the best of American television.

The Emmy Awards punctuate the start of the school year in the United States. The ceremony rewarding the best of American television was initially scheduled to be held on September 18, 2023. But due to the writers' and actors' strike in Hollywood, it was postponed to the night of January 15 to 16, live from Los Angeles.