Dylan Robert: the Caesarized actor indicted for assassination

Dylan Robert, actor who received the César for Most Promising Actor in 2019, was indicted in November for murder and placed in pre-trial detention. The information was relayed this Monday, December 11 by Le Monde, and since confirmed by other media, including franceinfo.

Aged 23, Dylan Robert is suspected of being involved in the death of Rayanne, a 14-year-old teenager, in the Cité des Marronniers in Marseille. The murder occurred on August 18, 2021.

The actor is suspected of having driven the scooter which transported the author of Rayanne's assassination. This is not the first time Dylan Robert has been involved in a legal case.

At the end of January 2022, he was sentenced to 30 months in prison for violent thefts. He was already under judicial supervision, after 13 months spent in pre-trial detention following two cases of armed robbery in 2017.

Dylan Robert was revealed in the cinema for his role in the film Shéhérazade by Jean-Bernard Marlin. He was then already incarcerated for delinquency and a prison educator accompanied him on the set. He was only 18 years old when he won the César for Most Promising Actor for this role.

Since then, the actor has starred in a few short films, but also in the Netflix series Vampires. We could also see him in ADN by Maiwenn in 2020 and in Sur les chemins noirs by Denis Imbert, released in 2023.