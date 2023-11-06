Drama hit 'Harry Potter 3' just before filming - the saga was never the same

The filming of "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" was marked by a dramatic event, forcing the production to make a huge change.

Like every Tuesday for several weeks, TF1 viewers can immerse themselves in the Harry Potter saga. The third episode, titled Prisoner of Azkaban, airs this November 7 from 9:10 p.m. The most observant, however, will notice a significant casting change in this new episode.

The production was indeed forced to change actors to play Albus Dumbledore. And no artistic disagreements or planning concerns are at work, since a drama occurred behind the scenes, making this change essential before filming.

Richard Harris, who played the headmaster of Hogwarts in the first two installments of the magical franchise, sadly passed away on October 25, 2002 at the age of 72. The Irish comedian had been diagnosed with Hodgkin's disease a few months earlier. This is a type of cancer of the lymphatic system, which can affect different parts of the body.

The death of Richard Harris came early in the filming of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. The production, and particularly director Alfonso Cuarón, set out to quickly find a replacement. It is ultimately the actor Michael Gambon who will inherit the role.

Asked about reprising this role, Michael Gambon confided that he had decided to give his own style to the character, while retaining the Irish accent, in homage to the deceased: "Hundreds of actors have played King Lear, without take care of the approach of their predecessors. An actor takes a role and makes it his own, period." His performance as Albus Dumbledore, more modern and dynamic than that of his predecessor, alternately aroused admiration or criticism among fans.

Michael Gambon played Albus Dumbledore during the rest of the Harry Potter saga, until 2011. He also died on September 27, 2023, from pneumonia.