“Downton Abbey” back soon? A shoot takes place in the greatest secrecy

After six seasons and two films, a new project around “Downton Abbey” is currently being prepared in the greatest secrecy. A new season? A spin-off? The rumors are rife.

Downton Abbey back soon? This is the rumor that agitates fans of the Crawley family and their servants. After six seasons and two spin-off films, British fiction will soon be back according to information from the Daily Mail. The English daily assures that “filming started a few weeks ago” in the greatest secrecy. According to a source cited by the British media, "those on the set had to sign confidentiality clauses, so they cannot reveal the scale of the project but there is a lot of excitement about the return of Downton Abbey. The show has been so successful, and there are so many stories left to tell, it would have been a shame not to do more, but they managed to make it possible."

For the moment, it is impossible to know what this return of Downton Abbey on the screens consists of. Will fans discover a season 7, when the last one aired in 2015? In any case, that’s what The Daily Mail says. For the moment, it is impossible to know, since the actors involved in this new confidential project are not yet known. The Daily Mail, however, is predicting a return of Downton Abbey on the English channel ITV, potentially at the end of 2024.

However, it is not impossible that the series continues to expand its universe with a spin-off, centered on other characters or other aspects of the universe. The creator of the series, Julian Fellowes, mentioned this possibility a few months ago: "There could be a spin-off with some of the young characters. They represented a great force for a long time." It is therefore not impossible that a spin-off centered on the children of Lady Mary, Lady Edith, Lady Sybil or even on the offspring of Bates and Anna could see the light of day. However, it seems unlikely that this new project Downton Abbey will be a third film, given information from the British daily. In the meantime, all six episodes of the original series are currently available for streaming on Netflix and Prime Video.