Double trap on Netflix: the end of the phenomenon series explained, it fuels fan theories

It's the Netflix hit at the start of 2024: the detective series Double Trap is fueling fan theories who wonder about a particular character.

This is the audience hit at the start of the year on Netflix. Since going online on January 1, 2024, the series Double Piège has been at the top of the most viewed programs on the streaming platform. In one week, it accumulated 37.1 million views (and 238.2 million hours viewed) according to figures from the streaming platform. A very nice success therefore for this adaptation of a work by Harlan Coben, which continues to question Netflix subscribers about its ending.

Double Trap follows the journey of Maya, a former soldier who investigates the death of her husband Joe, after seeing him on a spy camera at her home, after he disappeared. This eight-episode mini-series therefore ends with the revelation of the mystery surrounding Joe's death and provides all the information to subscribers.

Warning, the following contains spoilers for the ending of Double Trap. In the final episode of the Netflix series, it is revealed that it was actually Maya, the heroine of the series, who killed Joe. The camera recording was, in reality, a deepfake. She decided to get rid of her husband because he was responsible for the death of her sister, Claire, who was investigating her criminal past (he had killed one of her classmates and her brother Andrew) and her family's shenanigans , including falsified pharmaceutical data. Subsequently, Maya dies murdered by Joe's family, but everything was immortalized by a surveillance camera. A very different ending from Harlan Coben's novel, which is much more open.

If the end of Double Trap concludes all the intrigues, one character fuels the theories of fans of the series: Shane, a soldier who fought with Maya in the past and who helps her in her investigation. During a scene in the series, he can be seen putting a tracker under his friend's car and observing her house in the dark. The latter in fact suspected Maya of the murder of her husband.

But on Reddit, several Internet users give their opinion on this character who remains, all the same, the most mysterious in the series. Among the theories in force are those who think that he is in love with the protagonist, when another thinks that he was spying on her to protect her. Others think, on the contrary, that he was playing a double game, or that he was actually Lance, the mysterious man who was in a relationship with Marty.

Bad news, however, for fans, since their questions about Shane will never be explained. Double Trap is an 8-episode mini-series, and as such, it will not have a season 2.