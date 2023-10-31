Disney raises prices and changes subscriptions today

No more unique offer on Disney: from November 1, 2023, the streaming platform is offering three subscriptions at different prices. We detail their advantages and disadvantages.

Disney's unique offer ended this Wednesday. Starting today, the streaming platform is launching a new subscription system. New subscribers now have the choice between three offers before watching Disney, Star Wars or Marvel productions online.

The subscription at 8.99 euros per month (89.90 per year) which was previously available on the streaming platform still exists, but its advantages are reduced. From 4 screens simultaneously, we now go to two, which is perhaps not practical for large families who regularly use the platform at the same time, but which may not change a lot for others.

Two other offers are added to this: a subscription with advertisements and a premium subscription. Users on a tight budget and who are not bothered by program interruptions can opt for the first for 5.99 euros per month. The second, at 11.99 euros per month (or 119.90 euros per year) offers all the advantages, including viewing with 4 screens simultaneously. The sound and screen resolution are also optimal.

Please note, if you are already a Disney subscriber and you do not want to pay an additional 3 euros for the same benefits, they will change your subscription to a cheaper offer of your choice, or cancel.

Subscribers who have not changed their subscription plan will automatically be billed at the new rate (i.e. 11.99 euros per month instead of 8.99 euros per month) from December 6, 2023.

This increase in Disney prices comes as other platforms, such as Netflix, adopt the same financial strategy.

This is also not the same “tactic” practiced by Netflix that Disney would consider to “stimulate monetization in 2024”. Mickey's streaming platform would also consider putting an end to account sharing, in terms which are not yet known.

For the moment, this strategy has not yet been applied to all territories. Note, however, that trials are currently being carried out in India. We will have to wait for the results before knowing if Disney chooses to extend this measure to other countries.