Dismissed by critics upon its release, this French film is nevertheless in the top of Netflix

This French comedy caused controversy when it was released in theaters in 2017. However, it is in the top of the most viewed films of the moment on Netflix.

French comedies do not often achieve unanimity between critics and the public. This is once again proven by one of the films which is currently in the top of the most viewed feature films currently on Netflix, since its release on the platform on December 1st.

For several days, Marry Me My Mate has been one of the most viewed films on the streaming site, alternating between second and third place in the ranking. After Babysitting and Alibi.com, this feature film once again proves the popularity of Philippe Lacheau’s band with the public.

When it was released in theaters on October 25, 2017, Marry Me My Mate did absolutely not appeal to critics. We follow a young Moroccan student who comes to Paris on a student visa. But when he fails his exam, he also loses his visa and finds himself in an irregular situation. He then decides to marry his best friend to remedy this. But an inspector goes after her to ensure that it is not a sham marriage.

On the Allociné review aggregator, the film by Tarek Boudali and Philippe Lacheau received a rating of 2.2/5 from the press, with 14 reviews recorded. Certain media have, of course, allowed themselves to be won over by “unbridled humor” (CNews) and its “politically incorrect” jokes (L’Express). But for the most part, the feature film was bludgeoned by the press.

At issue: “the vulgarity” of the film for Le Parisien, and especially “the deadly clichés” (Ecran Large) on the homosexual community. At issue: a caricature of the homosexual who is often effeminate and obsessed with sex. Le Monde even accuses Tarek Boudali's film of being "homophobic and misogynistic" for this comedy "at best embarrassing, at worst appalling" (Ouest France).

The SOS Homophobia association also stepped up to the plate, deploring the way in which the film "surfs on stereotypes", with the hyper-sexualization of the homosexual community in particular. Same story with the Act-Up association, which had “certified him as homophobic”.

Faced with this torrent of criticism, Tarek Boudali, director of the feature film, assured in GQ magazine in October 2020 that he was “in no way homophobic, racist, misogynistic”. “I was really careful when I was writing this film not to hurt, not to shock. I had gay friends read it, then I brought them to the set, showed them the first cuts. And everything was going great.”

Furthermore, he wanted to defend his position, ensuring that "at no time do I say that all gays are effeminate or that they all dress the same. In the film, I make fun of two guys who don't know nothing in the homosexual world. I do this to show the stupidity of people who know nothing about the homosexual world. That's the idea of ​​the film."

On the other hand, 2.4 million spectators went to theaters to discover Marry Me My Mate. And many of them are now (re)watching the film on Netflix.