Dismissed by critics, this science fiction film is nevertheless the most viewed at the moment on Netflix

The critics hated it, but this new science fiction film is at the top of the most viewed programs of the moment on Netflix.

The work of critics can direct viewers to the programs to watch or offer reading grids for a work. But it happens that the tastes of specialists and those of the public diverge, or, at least, that spectators decide to form their own opinion despite everything. The latest science fiction film from Netflix, although critically panned upon its release, is further proof of this.

Rebel Moon: part 1 - Child of Fire has been, since its release on December 22, 2023, the most viewed film of the moment across the world on Netflix. The science fiction film, directed by Zack Snyder (Justice League, Watchmen...), has nearly 58 million views according to figures published by the streaming platform. In France, it sits in the top most viewed feature films.

Rebel Moon is a space opera that takes Netflix subscribers deep into the galaxy, to a pacifist colony on a distant moon. But it finds itself threatened by the army of a tyrant, the cruel Balisarius. A former member of his army decides to come to the aid of the oppressed people by recruiting warriors from all sides.

If it was one of the most anticipated films of the year on Netflix, suffice to say that Rebel Moon cooled criticism, whether in France or around the world. On Rotten Tomatoes, the blockbuster received only 24% positive reviews from the press, out of 159 reviews recorded. Same story at Metacritic, since the film obtains a score of 31/100 with 40 reviews.

In France either, the first part of Rebel Moon did not appeal. On Allociné, the feature film obtains a rating of 2.7/5, with 10 press titles having posted a review. For Cinemateaser, the director "strangely lacks drive and conviction", while Télé-Loisirs believes that "the result does not live up to expectations". Première, for its part, judges the feature film to be "ill-inspired", "too lame, too poorly written, too badly acted [...] not crazy enough".

Netflix subscribers were relatively more lenient on this Zack Snyder-style Star Wars sub. Also on Rotten Tomatoes, the science fiction film has a 60% positive audience rating, with more than 5,000 reviews. Conversely, nearly 520 Metacritic users gave the film a 5.8/10. In France, 1948 have rated the film, with an average result of 2.5/5.

These overall very mixed reviews will not prevent Rebel Moon from being entitled to a sequel. Part 2, titled The Hacker, already has a release date. It will be possible to discover the continuation of the adventures of Kora and her troop of warriors on April 19, 2024 on Netflix.