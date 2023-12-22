Depardieu affair: the actor's supporters are getting organized

A petition aimed at supporting the actor is currently in preparation, according to information from Le Parisien. It is expected to be released sometime during the week of December 25, 2023.

Supporters of Gérard Depardieu are currently preparing a petition aimed at defending the actor, according to information from Le Parisien. The newspaper did not reveal the identity of the signatories, but several people have already said they would be part of it. Bertrand de Labbey, his agent, says he is "with Gérard wholeheartedly. I have my conviction. He has come to the office dozens of times and no woman has ever complained about him. On the contrary, he is a man generous. What is happening saddens me a lot,” he confided to Le Parisien. His former agent, Dominique Besnehard, also confirmed that he would sign this petition. He says he has "never seen" Gérard Depardieu "behave like a pig (...) despite his physique, he is a feminine man", he assures. The petition is expected to be published during the week of December 25. Emmanuel Macron also wanted to defend the actor, believing that he was the victim of a "manhunt", an expression also used by the actor's daughter, Julie Depardieu. According to her, he is “radically excluded from society because he has the freedom to speak as he wishes”. Same story for his ex-partner Carole Bouquet, on the set of Quotidien, she insisted that Gérard Depardieu was “incapable of doing violence to a woman”. Fanny Ardant also denounced a “killing” of the actor.

However, the actor is accused of sexual assault by sixteen women, including three who filed a complaint of rape, and the man was indicted in 2020 after the complaint of the actress Charlotte Arnould. Hélène Darras, actress, and Ruth Baza, journalist, also filed a complaint for rape, for facts which date back to 2007 and 1995 respectively. The broadcast of the Supplementary Investigation devoted to the actor also caused a reaction. We see Gérard Depardieu in particular in North Korea. He then makes misogynistic remarks and sexualizes an eleven-year-old girl while she was horseback riding.