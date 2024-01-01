Depardieu affair: Leconte, Weber, Darmon... the regrets of the stars after the controversy

A week after the publication of a pro-Depardieu column, the signatories are gradually reversing their decision.

“Don’t erase Gérard Depardieu,” they pleaded a week ago in the columns of Le Figaro. Of the 56 personalities who had chosen to sign, many of them have followed one another in recent days to backtrack. In particular, the political convictions of the author of the column, a certain Yannis Ezziadi, a little-known actor close to far-right figures, but also himself accused by certain actors of what looks like harassment, notes Libération .

Among them, the actor Pierre Richard. On not the support [he] gives to all victims of sexual assault.” Also affirming that he had signed "without knowing the ideological movement" of the author of the column, he said he was "sincerely sorry, upset".

For his part, Jacques Weber confessed in a column published on Mediapart to having "misread and signed this emphatic and indiscriminate petition initiated by dishonest and dangerous people" and to have, "by reflex of friendship, signed in haste, without [get] information [...] while forgetting the victims". And the actor estimates: “Yes, my signature was another rape.” “I signed,” recognized Carole Bouquet on Instagram, before retracting in turn: “However, I do not support the ideas and values ​​associated with the journalist carrying this platform.”

“I ask the people I have shocked not to blame me for my serious error,” Nadine Trintignant, whose daughter Marie died in 2003 under the blows of her partner, pleaded in the columns of Point Nadine Trintignant. , Bertrand Cantat. “I regret having signed it,” director Patrice Leconte also admitted on LCI, while actor Charles Berling justified himself on Instagram: “I signed it, because, as a citizen, artist and cultural manager, I defend the legitimacy of justice against the effects of horde and pack and it is this collective hatred, made possible by the massive use of social networks, that I wanted to denounce", before apologizing to the people he hurt.

“What annoys me is the media trial before even knowing whether he is guilty or not,” said Gérard Darmon, as relayed by RTL. And director Yvan Attal backpedals on BFMTV: "I did not sign [...] against women", before qualifying by affirming that Gérard Depardieu "has the right not to be lynched publicly" and that " we must let justice speak.”