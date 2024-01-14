Delon affair: the actor's children are torn apart, an update on the affair

Alain Delon's children are torn apart in a legal and media confrontation. But what is the crux of the matter and where do we stand? We take stock.

Since January 4, 2024, the Delon clan has languished in a legal and media battle which is taking on enormous proportions. Anthony Delon and Alain-Fabien on one side, Anouchka Delon on the other, clash over the condition of their father and the decisions to be made for his health. Several complaints have been filed by everyone, while a medical assessment requested by the Montargis prosecutor is underway to assess his condition, and possible placement under legal protection.

But what is really going on within the Delon family? And why is the clan fighting in the public square? Below, we take stock of the Delon affair and the different camps clashing today.

In the columns of Paris-Match this Thursday, January 4, 2024, Anthony Delon announced that he had filed a complaint against his half-sister, Anouchka Delon, on November 7. Alain Delon's eldest son accuses his younger daughter of not having kept him informed of their father's "cognitive deterioration". “Between 2019 and 2022, my father [was] subjected to five cognitive tests during his clinic visits in Switzerland. He passed none of them.” He thus accuses Anouchka Delon of having "clearly endangered" the actor and of being "indirectly complicit in all the abuse and violence of which he was the victim".

At the microphone of BFM TV, Anthony Delon assured Friday that he was fighting for his father, "not for a question of money or inheritance", assuring that the actor's succession was already established (50% of the actor's fortune). actor for Anouchka Delon, 25% for Anthony, 25% for Alain-Fabien he assures). “I am fighting so that his wishes are respected,” he explains before asserting that his father assured him that he wanted to die in Douchy, but that his sister, whom he accuses of having “a hold” on his father, would like to “take him to Switzerland” for tax reasons.

Directly targeted by her half-brother, Anouchka Delon decided to file a complaint on January 5 against Anthony Delon for defamation, slanderous denunciation, threats and harassment according to Le Figaro. In a press release from her lawyer, Me Christophe Ayela, the youngest of the Delons said she was "shocked and saddened by the lying and insulting comments" made by her brother against her in Paris-Match.

“In our family, as in all families, things have not always been simple, and I can understand the faults and wounds of each other. But it is now time to let only serenity speak and can -be even more... modesty", she wrote in this press release. Still through her lawyer, she accuses Anthony Delon of being “in resentment, jealousy, revenge and participating in old quarrels which obviously have still not been calmed”.

Anouchka Delon spoke publicly on TF1 this Sunday January 8 to defend herself: "I am my father's daughter, I am not the daughter of a wallet. It's not a question of money" . Asked why she wanted to transfer their father to Switzerland, she said it was "so that he could be treated" medically. A few days later, his lawyer Christophe Ayela revealed that he had sent a report to the courts for "endangering" the actor, ensuring that the latter stopped his treatments at the end of August.

Silent for several days, Alain-Fabien Delon finally entered the legal and media battle between his elders. He filed a complaint against Anouchka on December 22, 2023 for “abuse of weakness to the detriment of their father”.

On January 7, he revealed on his Instagram account recordings of Anouchka taken without his knowledge, while she was speaking with the Samurai. While Alain-Fabien Delon claims to have gone out leaving his phone on the table, we can hear what appears to be his sister supposedly to their father: “They are burying me and you, we are burying you take yourself for a fool. You must be especially wary [...]The trap will close on you." In comments, Alain Delon's third child wonders: "Why do you want to throw these words and this venom at him before sleeping, put all this negativity in his head?"

The heart of the matter lies in the state of health of Alain Delon. A medical assessment was ordered by the Montargis prosecutor to assess his state of health and determine whether judicial protection, formulated by the lawyer of Anthony Delon and the actor, is necessary. The actor has reportedly stopped his treatments since the end of August at the request of his two sons, a decision to which Anouchka Delon opposes. His son Alain-Fabien Delon describes his father as being in "a lamentable state", saying he is "very weakened", "very anxious", he "no longer has a voice and speaks with great difficulty", he "doesn't is not always coherent", he "does not know when it is morning or evening".

On January 5, in reaction to the interview with Anthony Delon published in Paris-Match, we learned through a press release sent by Me Ayela that the actor was "extremely shocked by the media coverage" and that he cannot “stand the aggressiveness of his son Anthony who keeps telling him that he is senile”. He also considers it "shocking" that his eldest "claims that he would have lived his last Christmas" in Paris-Match. The lawyer then reveals that Alain Delon has decided to file a complaint against Anthony Delon for defamation. Anthony Delon reacted on Instagram, assuring that “[his] father signed this rag without taking the measure of it, most certainly without even reading it, tired of all these conflicts which exhaust him”.

At the same time, Alain Delon's children were in legal conflict with Hiromi Rollin, whom they define as their father's companion (she herself claims to be his companion). The Montargis court put an end to the proceedings on January 4, 2024, without satisfying either party.

In the first case, the Montargis court dismissed the two complaints filed by Anthony, Anouchka and Alain-Fabien Delon against Hiromi Rollin for insufficiently characterized offenses. Since July 5, 2023, they have accused the one they described as their father's "companion lady" of violence against a vulnerable person, animal abuse, moral harassment, abuse of weakness and misappropriation of correspondence for "insufficiently characterized offenses". On Instagram, Anthony Delon made it known that he wanted to become a civil party in this case, “so that the truth can be established”.

Subsequently, Hiromi Rollin herself filed a complaint against Alain Delon's children. The one who defined herself as the companion of the French cinema giant accused them of violence in meetings and theft during her expulsion from the actor's property in Douchy on July 5. His complaint was also dismissed, also for “insufficiently characterized offenses”. She announced through her lawyer that she would not stop there and that she would file a complaint against the Delon children with a civil suit for slanderous denunciation.

If the children assure that the actor's estate is not at the heart of their confrontation, let us remember that Alain Delon's fortune is the subject of many fantasies. TF1 announced on January 7 that it amounted to 300 million euros, a sum considered “fanciful” by its lawyer at the Tribune. In a documentary broadcast in November 2009, the sum of 150 million euros was mentioned, while an expert estimated from Le Parisien that his fortune would amount to 50 million euros. The actor still owns several properties, notably his immense property in Douchy, and reportedly owns a beautiful collection of works of art.