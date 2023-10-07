Delon affair: his daughter Anouchka denounces Hiromi Rollin's "false allegations"

Anouchka Delon, daughter of Alain Delon, will speak on Sunday October 8 in the show “Sept à quatre”. This is the first time she has spoken since the proceedings against Hiromi Rollin.

In July 2023, Hiromi Rollin, presented as Alain Delon's "companion lady", was removed from the actor's house. His children had indicated, in a press release, that they were pursuing Hiromi Rollin. Two complaints were filed against him: one by Anouchka and Alain-Fabien Delon for "moral harassment", "misappropriation of correspondence" and "animal mistreatment", the other by Anthony Delon for "moral harassment", "violence on a vulnerable person” and “abuse of weakness”. At the end of September, Hiromi Rollin responded to these accusations in an interview with Le Parisien. She introduces herself as Alain Delon's "companion" and says she has been in a romantic relationship with him for thirty-three years. According to Hiromi Rollin, these complaints are a “set-up” by Alain Delon’s children to keep him away from the actor. “I took care of him alone, I never had any help from his children nor the slightest recognition from them,” she clarified to Le Parisien.

Anouchka Delon, who targets Hiromi Rollin in a complaint, reacted the day this article from Le Parisien was published by publishing a photograph on Instagram. She indicated that the photo was taken on July 11, 2023, six days after the expulsion of Hiromi Rollin from Alain Delon's home. "Happy, we all live again. Ms. Rollin will strive at all costs to make a lie a truth. EVERY opportunity will be good to smear us. An investigation is underway. We have confidence. I will not let anyone taint the honor of the family and even less that of my father,” she wrote.

“I will have the opportunity to respond very soon to Ms. Rollin’s fallacious allegations,” concludes Anouchka Delon in her publication. Sunday October 8, Alain Delon's daughter is Audrey Crespo-Mara's guest on the show Sept à quatre. She will certainly be keen to present her close-knit family, while she benefits from the support of her half-brother, Anthony Delon. Under his Instagram post, he commented: “Don’t worry, what else do you want her to do…”. Invited on October 2 on the set of BFM TV, the actor's eldest son renewed his accusations against Hiromi Rollin, believing that his father was "in psychological danger".