Death of Micheline Presle: the greatest roles of the doyenne of French cinema

Actress Micheline Presle died at the age of 101 this Wednesday, February 21, 2024. She leaves behind a film career punctuated by several successes.

A few days before the Césars, French cinema mourns its oldest member. The actress Micheline Presle died this Wednesday, February 21, 2024. She was 101 years old. With Micheline Presle, a whole page of the French seventh art is being turned, since the actress began her career in the 1930s before playing the main roles in notable feature films, such as Falbalas, Boule de Suif or Félicie Nanteuil. She also starred in the series Les Saintes Chéries from 1965 to 1971.

Micheline Presle has indeed distinguished himself in the films of the greatest filmmakers, from Jacques Demy (Peau d'Âne, The Most Important Event Since Man Walked on the Moon) to Alain Resnais (I Want to Go home), Marc Allégret (Parade in Seven Nights, The Beautiful Adventure) via Fritz Lang (Guerillas), Sacha Guitry (If Versailles was Told to Me, Napoleon...), Philippe de Broca (The Lover of Five Days ) and Claude Chabrol (The Blood of Others).

She has been more discreet since the 2000s, but has still appeared in several feature films. She is in the cast of Vénus Beauté, a film directed by her daughter Tonie Marshall, but also stars in Mauvais genres, Chouchou, Grabuge! or a man and his dog.

Micheline Presle married tennis player Michel Lefort in 1945, before divorcing four years later to marry American actor and director William Marshall. During their six years together, they had a daughter, the director and screenwriter Tonie Marshall (Vénus Beauté), who became the first (and the only one to date) woman to be awarded a César in the Best Director category, before her death on March 12, 2020.