Death of Henri Serre: “Jules et Jim”, “Fantômas”… His greatest roles

Actor Henri Serre, known for having played in François Truffaut's "Jules et Jim", died Monday October 9 at the age of 92. A look back at his acting career.

One of the faces of the New Wave has left us. The actor Henri Serre died Monday October 9 in his home in Saint-Jean-de-Bruel, in Aveyron. The circumstances surrounding his death have not been clarified. He was 92 years old.

If his face looks familiar to you, there's a good chance it's from the movie Jules and Jim. This feature film about a love triangle, a revolution for the time, was directed by François Truffaut. Released in cinemas in 1962, it has now become cult. Henri Serre played the Jim of the title, opposite Jeanne Moreau and Oscar Werner.

But Henri Serre’s career cannot be reduced only to Jules and Jim. First of all because he began his career in the 1950s by performing as a singer in Parisian cabarets. Subsequently, he turned to the theater stage, but also the small and big screen, with Jules and Jim, but not only that.

Among the New Wave titles found in his filmography, let us cite Le Feu Follet (1963) and Le combat dans l'île (1962).

Henri Serre appeared in the film Fantômas contre Scotland Yard in 1967, opposite the monuments Jean Marais and Louis de Funès. He played the role of André Berthier.

We could also see him in Special Section by Costa Gavras, or in Atout coeur for OSS 117. In the cinema, his last role dates back to 1990, in Mister Frost by Philippe Setbon.

On television, Henri Serre distinguished himself in several soap operas, such as Sixième gauche, Riviera, Beaumanoir or even Belle epoque, all in the 1990s. Broadcast in 1995, Belle epoque is the last production in which he appeared as a 'actor.