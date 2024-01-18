César 2024: Christopher Nolan will receive an award during the ceremony

Christopher Nolan, director of “Oppenheimer”, “Inception” and “Interstellar” will be present at the César ceremony to receive a coveted award.

The year 2024 is definitely that of Christopher Nolan. Thanks to the critical and popular success of his latest film, Oppenheimer, the British-American director is at every award ceremony. After winning the Golden Globe for best dramatic film at the beginning of January, it will receive a César on February 23.

The Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques has decided to award Christopher Nolan an honorary César which rewards his entire career during the 49th edition of the French award ceremony. It is the career of a filmmaker as demanding as he is popular that this award salutes.

From Interstellar to Inception via his Batman trilogy (and particularly The Dark Knight), but also the war film Dunkirk or the spy film through time Tenet, it is the work of a filmmaker adept at The narrative and sensory experience that the Académie des César will reward on February 23.

Christopher Nolan will not be the only artist awarded an honorary César at the next awards ceremony. Agnès Jaoui, French actress, director and screenwriter already winner of several Césars (often with her sidekick and companion at the time Jean-Pierre Bacri), notably for her films Smoking/No Smoking, Un air de famille, On savoir la song or even The Taste of Others.

The 49th Cesar ceremony will take place on February 23, 2024, live from the Olympia. The evening will also be broadcast unencrypted and live on Canal. For the moment, the films in competition are not known. The list of nominations will be revealed on January 24.