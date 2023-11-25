Clint Eastwood, 93, with a massive beard - this is what the cinema legend looks like on the set of his latest film

Is it Clint Eastwood or Santa Claus? These new photos show the movie legend filming as he celebrated his 93rd birthday.

In April, he announced that he was going to develop his next and last – he said – film. Who ? Clint Eastwood the cinema legend. The participation of Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette was officially confirmed in May. And filming began in June 2023. It took place in Savannah, Georgia, as well as in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, production had to be shut down due to the actors' strike. And it was only in November that filming was finally able to resume.

So the question was on everyone's lips: what was the legendary Clint Eastwood going to look like, now 93 years old? Between 2022 and 2023 he had not appeared in public once. And his health began to worry his fans. Especially since he doesn't do things by halves when he's making a film. He's the director, but he's also involved in all the other aspects, like casting, and he usually composes the music.

As can be seen in the photo above, Clint Eastwood is back at work, sporting a full beard. A beard so imposing that one could wonder if it is really the actor from The Good, the Bad and the Ugly or if it is Santa Claus! In any case, here he is focused on his task: the filming of "Juror No. 2", a film centered on a murder trial.

In this film which tells the story of a murder trial, the character played by Hoult, a juror, realizes that he could be responsible for the victim's death. He faces a difficult choice: reveal the truth or manipulate the jury to avoid being convicted himself?

We don't yet know if Clint will star in this film, as he did in Ruthless, Million Dollar Baby, Gran Torino or The Mule. In fact, the actor turned director does not systematically act in his films. Even though it's his last film, as he said, Clint Eastwood will have a lot of pressure on this film. His last film, Cry Macho, was a flop at the box office, angering the new boss of Warner Bros, its historic producer. The new boss notably made it known that, cinema legend or not, if Clint Eastwood's films were no longer successful then his studio would no longer be able to produce them. We can therefore think that Clint will do everything possible to ensure that his latest film is also one of his greatest successes.