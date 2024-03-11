Cannes Séries 2024: discover the festival program

The Cannes Séries festival unveiled its complete program this Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Discover the fiction screened at the event from April 5 to 10, 2024.

The Cannes Series Festival unveiled its programming this Tuesday, March 12, 2024. During the seventh edition of the event, several series will be presented in the different competing categories. Outside of competition, the Cannes festival will also offer great previews for series fans. It will be possible to discover in particular Fallout, the Prime Video event series adapting the famous video game, but also Fiasco, the latest Netflix series with Pierre Niney and François Civil to be discovered on April 30. Franklin with Michael Douglas or even Terminal with Ramzy Bedia and Becoming Karl Lagerfeld will also create a sensation on the pink carpet.

Several personalities will also be present at Cannes Séries. Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Douglas, Pierre Niney, François Civil, Jamel Debbouze, Ramzy Bedia, Daniel Brühl, Nolwenn Leroy, Jason Priestley, Leonie Benesch, Ella Purnell, Alex Lutz, Géraldine Nakache, Emmanuel Moire, Vanessa Demouy, Pedro Winter, Boombass and many others will walk the pink carpet, while we can see Bertrand Usclat as master of the opening ceremonies. Below, find all the series screened at Cannes Séries, from April 5 to 10, 2024.