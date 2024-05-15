Cannes Film Festival: a Hollywood monument back in competition

The second day of competition takes place this Thursday, May 16 in Cannes. On the program: an event film, Hollywood stars and a regular winner of the Croisette.

The jury for the next Cannes Film Festival is made up of five women and four men, all of whom have won multiple awards during their careers. Greta Gerwig, director of Barbie and Dr. March's Daughters, was chosen as president of the 2024 jury. She will be helped, in her choice of prize list and the Palme d'or, by French actor Omar Sy (Intouchables), the French actress Eva Green (Casino Royale), the Turkish screenwriter Ebru Ceylan (Winter Sleep), the Native American actress Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), the Lebanese director and screenwriter Nadine Labaki (Capharnaüm), the Spanish director Juan Antonio Bayona (The Circle of Snows), Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino (The Traitor) and finally Japanese director Kore-Eda Hirokazu (A Family Affair).

The Second Act of Quentin Dupieux (out of competition)

Since 1962, Critics' Week has been one of the main parallel selections of the Cannes Film Festival. It aims to bring out talent and generally focuses on the first or second films of new directors.

The Filmmakers' Fortnight, formerly the Directors' Fortnight, is also a parallel selection of the Cannes Film Festival. Organized since 1968 by the Society of Film Directors (SRF), it also aims to go beyond the festival framework with little-known directors from different backgrounds.