Bruce Willis ill: his wife gives news of his state of health

Suffering from aphasia and dementia, Bruce Willis ended his career a year and a half ago. On the Today show, his wife, Emma Heming Willis, gave an update on his health.

"It's hard for the person diagnosed and it's also hard for the family. And it's no different for Bruce, myself or our daughters." It is with these words that Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, gave news of her husband's state of health this Monday, September 25, 2023. At the microphone of the American show Today, she explained that it was “difficult to know” if the actor, suffering from aphasia and dementia, was aware that his condition was deteriorating.

It's been a year and a half since Bruce Willis officially retired from his acting career. The “Die Hard” star first made it known that he suffered from aphasia, an impairment in the ability to express oneself, in March 2022. A year later, his family made public the fact that the actor 68-year-old suffered from frontotemporal dementia.

This disease can notably lead to memory problems, difficulty speaking or moving, or even changes in behavior. Thus, the aphasia attributed to him was “only a symptom” of his illness.

Upon discovering Bruce Willis' diagnosis, his wife said Monday that she felt "both a blessing and a curse. We can finally understand what was happening so we can accept what is. That doesn't make things less painful, but Accepting and knowing what's happening to Bruce makes it a little easier."