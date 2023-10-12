Bruce Willis ill: he no longer "communicates very well" according to a friend

The creator of the “Clair de lune” series, Glenn Gordon Caron, gave an update on the health of his friend, Bruce Willis.

Bruce Willis' state of health is not improving, according to those close to him. This week, it's producer Glenn Gordon Caron, who worked with the actor in the series Clair de lune in the 1980s, who says more about his friend's state of health.

He said he spoke with the actor to tell him that the series would be available in a restored version for streaming in the United States, "before illness prevented him from speaking." He thus assures that Bruce Willis “no longer communicates very well” and would no longer be able to read, “because his reading skills are no longer accessible to him”.

“He loved life and getting up every morning to live to the fullest,” laments the producer. And added: “The idea that he now sees life vicariously makes no sense.”

It's been a year and a half since Bruce Willis officially retired from his acting career. The “Die Hard” star first made it known that he suffered from aphasia, an impairment in the ability to express oneself, in March 2022. A year later, his family made public the fact that the actor 68-year-old suffered from frontotemporal dementia.

This disease can notably lead to memory problems, difficulty speaking or moving, or even changes in behavior. Thus, the aphasia attributed to him was “only a symptom” of his illness.

On September 25, his wife, Emma Heming Willis, also spoke about her husband's health: "It's hard for the person diagnosed and it's also hard for the family. And it's not something something different for Bruce, myself or our daughters. Speaking to the American show Today, she explained that it was "difficult to know" if the actor, suffering from aphasia and dementia, was aware that his condition was deteriorating.

Upon discovering Bruce Willis' diagnosis, his wife said she felt "both a blessing and a curse. We can finally understand what was happening so we can accept what is. It doesn't make it less painful, but it does accepting and knowing what's happening to Bruce makes it a little easier."