“Boîte noire” on France 2: is the film with Pierre Niney inspired by a true story?

The film “Boîte noire” by Yann Gozlan is broadcast on France 2 this Sunday, November 19 at 9:10 p.m. Is this film which follows the investigation into a plane crash inspired by a true story?

It's a successful thriller that viewers can discover this Sunday evening. France 2 broadcasts Boîte noire by Yann Gozlan at 9:10 p.m. this November 19, 2023. In this feature film, Pierre Niney plays a technician from the Bureau of Investigation and Analysis responsible for determining the causes of the crash of a plane linking Paris to Dubai .

By studying the plane's black boxes, he wonders: is it a pilot error, a technical failure or even a terrorist act?

With Boîte Noire, Yann Gozlan wanted to offer a real investigation against a backdrop of paranoia. Released in 2020, the feature film was a real critical and popular success: it received a press rating of 3.8/5 on Allociné, and attracted more than 1.1 million spectators at the French box office during its release. exploitation.

Black Box retraces an air crash and the investigation carried out by the Bureau of Investigation and Analysis. However, this is not a specific true story. Yann Gozlan wanted to make this film out of his fascination with civil aviation, before meeting members of the BEA.

“I wanted to write a story that would relate a complex investigation into a crash,” explained the director to Allociné, while admitting that he was inspired by real cases. “My ambition was rather to discuss the new issues that are about to shake up civil aviation: namely generalized pilot assistance and the progressive automation of cockpits thanks to artificial intelligence.”

These are various air disasters that were studied during the preparation of the feature film for greater authenticity. Pierre Niney also followed agents of the real BEA to understand how their job works and feed his performance in Boîte noire.

Broadcast on France 2 this Sunday, November 19, 2023, Boîte noire is also available for purchase and rental on most VOD platforms.