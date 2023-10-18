Bodies: what is Netflix's new event mini-series about?

Adapted from a graphic novel, Bodies is a series, available on Netflix on October 19, 2023, around the same murder discovered in four different eras. Information about the program.

Bodies is a British mini-series composed of eight episodes broadcast since October 19, 2023 on Netflix. Inspired by a graphic novel by Si Spencer, the series was adapted by Paul Tomalin (The Frankenstein Chronicles) and Danusia Samal (Gangs of London, Ghost in the Shell) and directed by Marco Kreuzpaintner and Haolu Wang.

To play the four London police officers from four different eras, the production chose Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Lady's Game), Shira Haas (Unorthodox), Amaka Okafor (Greastest Days) and Kyle Soller (Andor). Another central character, Elias Mannix, is played by Stephen Graham (The Chef, Pirates of the Caribbean).

In London, four investigators from four different eras in the past, present and future (1890, 1941, 2023, 2053) discover the same corpse in Whitechapel. No shell casings were found near the body in which a bullet entered but did not come out. This could be a conspiracy that has been going on for 150 years.

To discover the mini-series Bodies, you must go to Netflix from October 19, 2023. Access to the streaming platform is via a subscription. The service is paid and there are different plans: for 5.99 euros per month, the Netflix Standard offer with advertising allows you to watch content but with advertising.

The Essential package costs 8.99 euros and is without advertising but with a single screen simultaneously. The standard package, at 13.49 euros per month, offers superior quality with two screens simultaneously. Finally, the premium package, for 17.99 euros, allows you to watch on 4 different screens at the same time.